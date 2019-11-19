Developer plans two, 10-story towers for downtown Sarasota

Downtown Sarasota Plaza
By ABC7 Staff | November 19, 2019 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:40 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer has big plans for Main Street in downtown Sarasota.

Plans were filed with the City of Sarasota to transform 1991 Main Street by building two, 10-story towers on the site.

The proposed plan for the ground floor of the 1991 Main Street site in Sarasota.
The proposed plan for the ground floor of the 1991 Main Street site in Sarasota. (Source: City of Sarasota)

In this plan, BPOZ 1991 Main, LLC says only the shopping center portion of the existing property would be demolished. Instead of one large retail space totaling 236,291 square feet, in the proposed plan the ground floor would have four retail spaces totaling 50,700 square feet. There would also be retail parking for the shops as well as residential parking for the two towers that would be built above and house 418 residential units.

The existing parking garage, movie theater and an adjacent office/retail space would remain.

The company has requested a traffic concurrency initial review, which will determine if the site can support the plan, and says it intends to file for administrative site plan approval with the city.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.