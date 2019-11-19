Developer plans two, 10-story towers for downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer has big plans for Main Street in downtown Sarasota.
Plans were filed with the City of Sarasota to transform 1991 Main Street by building two, 10-story towers on the site.
In this plan, BPOZ 1991 Main, LLC says only the shopping center portion of the existing property would be demolished. Instead of one large retail space totaling 236,291 square feet, in the proposed plan the ground floor would have four retail spaces totaling 50,700 square feet. There would also be retail parking for the shops as well as residential parking for the two towers that would be built above and house 418 residential units.
The existing parking garage, movie theater and an adjacent office/retail space would remain.
The company has requested a traffic concurrency initial review, which will determine if the site can support the plan, and says it intends to file for administrative site plan approval with the city.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.