Deputies investigating after 24-year-old man found dead in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 24-year-old man is dead and the sheriff’s office in Manatee County is investigating.
Around 2pm on Monday, deputies were called to a vacant lot off 26th Street West in Bradenton where a citizen spotted a body. First responders arrived and say it was clear the victim, Nardiel Ettienne Negron-Mojica, was dead and had suffered trauma to his upper body.
The sheriff’s office says detectives are following up on several leads as they investigate this suspicious death.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and The Gold Star Club of Manatee County are offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
