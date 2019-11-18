First Alert Weather: After an overnight chance for showers the Suncoast warms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As dry air continues to filter into the Suncoast atmosphere, we will see more sunshine today. It will stay dry today but clouds return overnight accompanied by slight chances for drizzle or passing showers. The reason for tonight’s clouds is a weak cold front that will bring in a reinforcing shot of dry air. The dry air and building high pressure will bring several sunny mid-week days.
As we head into the sunny skies this week we will watch temperatures rise to near normal then slightly above normal. By the end of the workweek we will be close to 80 degrees. The next cold front will approach this weekend with a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday. It will not be a big rain event or a strong cold front. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be about five degrees cooler.
