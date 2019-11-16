Not Quite A Bleak Midwinter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -But it sure is cold! Temperatures are dropping into the 50′s tonight and we can expect a high of 70 tomorrow. This is sweater weather for many Floridians. The cold front has passed to our south and the low pressure system off the Carolina Coastline is slowly drifting away from shore and taking a lot of the cloud cover with it. We should see a mixture of clouds and sun on Sunday with highs very chilly through the middle of the week. By this upcoming weekend we will back up near 80 degrees for our high temperatures. Winds are diving down behind the cold front out of the north and the winds have subsided this evening. For Boaters, Small Craft Need to Exercise Caution for another day. Seas will range 2-4 feet with a moderate chop. An area of low pressure in the Atlantic, east of the Leeward Islands, only has a 20% chance of developing until it merges with a cold front and then there is no chance for development.