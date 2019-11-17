Chilly A Few More Days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A low pressure system off the east coast continues to push up the east coast and away from west central Florida. As the low pressure system moves away from Florida, the skies should begin to clear by Monday afternoon. The work week is showing signs of improvement with mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the work week. And, the temperatures will also begin to warm midweek. By Thursday and Friday we will see temperatures returning to around 80 degrees. Another cold front is on the way this coming weekend. Some models are pushing the front through on Saturday while others have it coming in Sunday evening. This will bring temperatures back down into the 70′s by Sunday. Boaters can expect winds out of the N at 10 knots, shifting around to the NW during the afternoon, seas 1-2 feet with a light chop. A disturbance in the Atlantic has a 30% - 40% chance of development however, there is a cold front that will sweep it up and take away any further chance of development. Hurricane season ends November 30th.