The Mall at UTC officially kicks off the holidays with huge event

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The holidays are now officially underway. A great event Friday night kicking it all off.
Hundreds of people packing the parking lot at The Mall at UTC. They all welcomed in the holiday season.
“It’s a lot of fun for the older ones, but she loves all the lights and she loves music,” said Chastity Colvin, her second year attending the event.
In addition to the music, people enjoying lots of different entertainment and a visit from a few recognizable characters. For the Nantes family from Lakewood Ranch, this is their first time checking out this spectacle.
“My family and I this is a great way to celebrate the holiday season, a way to kick it off right now,” said Alex Nantes.
The big highlight of the night, Santa’s arrival. He lit up millions of lights across six shopping districts. As part of the Holidays on the Green throughout the season, there’s a lot of fun holiday related activities to enjoy.
“There’s going to be a lighted Christmas lights tour with tram, four person bicycles that you can take, there’s going to be a carousel out there, horse drawn carriage rides which are starting tomorrow" said Lauren Clark, Marketing Director for The Mall at UTC. "And then ice skating and ice sledding opens on Friday, November 22nd and then you’re not going to want to miss the Friday and Saturday movies.”
Holidays on the Green at UTC will run through January 6th.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.