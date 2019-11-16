Big chill for Suncoast this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to feel more like winter this weekend with temperatures some 10 degrees below average. A strong storm system off the Carolina coast will bring us NW winds on Saturday and Sunday. These winds will usher in the coldest air of the season.
Look for low clouds to start the day on Saturday with some clearing late in the day with highs only reaching into the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Winds will be blowing at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. A small craft advisory is in effect through early Sunday morning at this time.
There is also a possibility of rip currents through Saturday so if your going to ride the surf do it were there are life guards present and swim with a buddy.
Saturday night you will need a sweater or light jacket as once the sun goes away temperatures will fall quickly. At 7 p.m. it should be about 62 degrees and with a north wind at 10-15 mph it will feel cooler Saturday evening.
Sunday morning will be COLD! For Floridians anyway. We are looking at upper 40′s away from the water and low 50′s elsewhere. That is more reminiscent of January as opposed to mid November.
We should see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with the temperature only warming up to around 70 by 2 p.m. Winds will still be out of the NW at 10-15 mph.
There will be no threat of rainfall for sometime. In fact Monday through Wednesday looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs around 75 degrees each day. The humidity will stay low as well.
Have an enjoyable weekend.
