Woman charged after 72 animals confiscated from Charlotte County home in deplorable condition

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 35-year-old woman is facing 18 charges after authorities say they removed 72 animals from a Charlotte County home authorities describe as covered in urine and feces last April.
Elizabeth Smock of Sunnyside Street NW in Port Charlotte is charged with six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, six counts of felony animal cruelty, and six counts of animal abandonment. She was arrested Thursday, Nov. 14 and is currently free on bond.
About 30 cats, 10 pigs and piglets, numerous reptiles, rats, hamsters and a dog were found living in a small home in deplorable conditions. Animal Welfare League says health problems for these animals range from significant to critical and the issues don’t appear to be life threatening. The cats appear to have some of the biggest issues, including an upper respiratory tract infection and extensive flea problems.
“It’s absolutely not fair to the animals and unfortunately hoarding we believe is a mental disease. These people aren’t sane; they’re not in their right mind because they think most times they’re doing what’s best for the animals," said Dr. Jill Kirk, Medical Director at Animal Welfare League. "But obviously as an outsider we can see that these animals are not being well taken care of, they’re suffering.”
The animals won’t be available for adoption until Smock’s court case is over.
For more information on how you can help the Animal Welfare League with treatment of these animals, you can log onto awlshelter.org.
