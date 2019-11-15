Wet weather through Friday morning and a big chill for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keep the umbrellas handy through Friday morning and the jackets and sweaters ready over the weekend. An area of low pressure will move across the Suncoast on Friday bringing showers and thunderstorms through midday Friday.
Some of the storms could bring some locally heavy rain at times with some gusty winds and occasional lightning strikes as they move to the NE. This area of low pressure will eventually sweep a cold front through the Suncoast Friday afternoon. Rainfall estimates will be from .50″ to 1.50″. This front will whip the winds around to the NW and allow the coldest air of the season to settle in for the weekend.
The rain chance for Friday morning is at 70% and tapers down to 30% later in the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with a high of 78 degrees. Once the front moves through and the winds switch to the NW temperatures will fall fairly rapidly through the night on Friday.
Saturday expect the temperature to be near 60 to start the day and will only warm to the low 70′s by the afternoon. Winds a brisk wind out of the north it will make it feel even cooler. There should be plenty of sunshine however as the area of low pressure moves further away into the Atlantic.
Saturday night clear and cool with a low in the low to mid 50′s to start the day on Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with a high around 73 degrees. That is well below the average of 79 for this time of year.
Temperatures will stay below average through the work week next week with highs generally in the mid to upper 70′s through Thursday.
Boating weather will not be ideal on Friday and Saturday as winds and seas will be up. Expect N winds at 20 kts. late Friday and seas 2-4 feet. Saturday expect winds N winds at 20 kts. and seas 3-5 feet.
