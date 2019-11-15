Video shows bicyclist being struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in St. Petersburg released shocking video of a bicyclist being struck by a car as they search for the driver, who fled after the accident.
Warning - the video may be disturbing to some viewers.
Police say on November 1, a bicyclist was crossing 49h Street on Pinellas Trail when he was struck by a white Chrysler 200.
In the video, the bicyclist enters the crosswalk and throws his hands in the air, apparently in aggravation over a vehicle in the outside lane that did not yield to the crosswalk. He's then struck by the Chrysler 200 on the inside lane.
The video shows that the bicyclist did not stop for the stop sign, but the crosswalk is marked and has flashing yield signs which turn on when pedestrians or bicyclists are present.
It’s unclear if the signs were flashing at the time the bicyclist was struck. However, regardless of whether the pedestrian had the right of way or not, since the driver fled, the driver could be facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident.
The victim suffered broken bones but police say his injuries were not considered life threatening.
They are now trying to find the driver. If anyone has information, call St. Petersburg police.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.