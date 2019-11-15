Salvation Army in Bradenton pushing for holiday donations

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Holiday time for the Salvation Army in Manatee County means a continued effort to take care of those in need and help make their holiday extra special.
“We have something really exciting happening this year, an anonymous donor has pledged $20,000 that he will match to other donations,” said Kelly French, Director of Community Relations and Development for the Salvation Army in Manatee County.
Money and turkeys are the main things they are looking for this time of year. It goes to help people like Robert Brown. Brown is in the Salvation Army’s work program which assists people with finding a job and eventually landing their own place to live. He’s getting his life back on track after he says he made some poor decisions.
“They have been helping me to keep a roof over my head number one, they’ve also been helping me with getting bus passes to go to places or helping with trying to get on disability,” said Brown.
This Salvation Army says it costs about $40 per person each day to operate their facility. They say the money they raise now gets them through the holiday season.
“We have a Thanksgiving dinner where we feed 500 people, we have our angel tree and adopt a family programs that serve quite a few families," said French. "And then we have our regular day to day operations of sheltering and our community dinner as well as our case management services.”
For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army in Bradenton, you can call 941-748-5110 or log onto salvationarmybradenton.org.
