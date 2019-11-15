Police: Man crashes car into Sarasota home overnight, flees on foot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is under arrest after police say he hit a home with his SUV and then took off running.
Just after 9pm on Thursday, police say 37-year-old Lousner Silencieux was driving west on Myrtle Street in the 1400 blocks when he lost control of his vehicle after going across the railroad tracks. His vehicle went into the front yard of a home and struck the garage, causing structural damage to the home and heavy front-end damage to the vehicle.
Officers went to the scene and were told by dispatch that five people had been seen running from the vehicle.
Officers caught up to them on Lemon Avenue and determined Silencieux had been driving. Police say he has a suspended driver's license and had cocaine in his possession.
Silencieux was arrested and is charged with felony Driving with a License Suspended with Knowledge, felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and misdemeanor Hit and Run Crash.
He is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail.
