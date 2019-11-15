One dies in Manatee County crash involving deputy

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died in a crash involving a deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Jessica Escobar of Tampa was heading north on Rye Road around 4pm on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and failed to stop for the stop sign at County Road 675.
Escobar's vehicle crashed into the right side of a marked patrol car driven by Deputy Sergio Silva, 37, of Bradenton as he was traveling west on County Road 675.
Silva suffered minor injuries and was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Escober was seriously injured, as were her passengers, 23-year-old Delmy Escobar and 38-year-old Dinora Alfaro, both of Tampa. Troopers say neither were wearing seatbelts and Delmy Escobar was thrown from the vehicle. She suffered critical injuries while Alfaro suffered serious injuries.
Troopers say on Nov. 12, Delmy Escobar died at the hospital.
Jessica Escobar has been charged with violating a right-of-way and not having a valid driver’s license.
Troopers say their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
