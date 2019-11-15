Motorist dies weeks after being involved in traffic accident in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic accident that happened last month is now a fatal crash after one of the drivers, a 58-year-old motorist, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
The accident took place on October 23rd around 6:20 p.m on U.S. 301 and Colony Drive North. Troopers say Haskell Campbell was traveling northbound on a 2016 Moti Buddy 50 scooter on Colony Drive North. He was approaching a green arrow traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 301 when he made a left turn on U.S. 301 to travel westbound.
His scooter collided with the left side of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was being driven by a 73-year-old driver while in the right lane on the roadway.
Troopers say that the 73-year-old driver made a right turn on the same intersection when the traffic light was red, This is exactly when Campbell turned left on a green light at the intersection and both drivers collided.
Campbell was taken to Blake Medical Center and he was pronounced deceased on Friday due to his injuries.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.