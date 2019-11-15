Holiday events begin at University Town Center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Holiday festivities will soon kickoff at The University Town Center!
Over four million lights covering the six UTC shopping districts will be lit up by Santa on Friday night. The kickoff event will take place at the UTC Mall at 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m. Santa will come in to light up the area. Fireworks will follow the event.
The Holidays on the Green event will kickoff Saturday, November 16th and run through January 6th. The event has been moved to the area where the circus is in the spring, near the north lakes of Nathan Benderson Park. People can expect all the classic family events, plus some new things.
The ice skating rink will be bigger than in years past and will include trails that allow people to skate under the lights. Some other notable attractions include ice sledding, carousel rides, and a holiday light tour. People can see the holiday light tour in many different ways including by a tram car, by renting a four person bike, or on a kayak.
Every Friday and Saturday night there will be movies on the lawn at 7 p.m. On Saturday nights following the movies there will be a firework show.
No matter where someone parks in the UTC area, they will be able to get around smoothly. "There's going to be a tram that connects the mall to the holidays on the green. We have a UTC shuttle that connects the different districts. So you can literally park in one place and spend the day riding around," said Lauren Clark who is the Marketing Director for The Mall at UTC.
More information about Holidays on The Green can be found
