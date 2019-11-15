First Alert Weather: Rain then slow clearing as a cold front brings cooler weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A complex system made up of a low-pressure area and a cold front sinking into the area brings a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the first half of Friday. The showers and possible thunderstorms will be non-severe but could produce a brief downpour of rain. Total accumulation in the rain bucket will not be that great because the storms will be moving at a high rate of speed. The high chance for rain will continue until mid-day when drier air will move in.
Clearing will be slow and clouds will linger all day. By afternoon we could see a peek at the clouds but we could also see passing light showers or drizzle. The rain chance will decrease from 70% in the morning to about 40% by afternoon and 10% overnight. Saturday will start with a sun and cloud mix and a brief possible shower before early clearing leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be windy and cooler this weekend. A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect starting 7 pm Friday and into Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.