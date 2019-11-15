First Alert Weather: Rain then slow clearing as a cold front brings cooler weather

Clearing will be slow and clouds will linger all day. By afternoon we could see a peek at the clouds but we could also see passing light showers or drizzle. The rain chance will decrease from 70% in the morning to about 40% by afternoon and 10% overnight. Saturday will start with a sun and cloud mix and a brief possible shower before early clearing leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be windy and cooler this weekend. A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect starting 7 pm Friday and into Saturday.