Fentanyl Bust: Deputies in Manatee County arrest two men on drug charges

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After months of investigating, deputies in Manatee County took two men into custody, one who they say was selling fentanyl and another who they say was trafficking in the dangerous drug.
In May 2019, the sheriff's office says 26-year-old Dontay Henderson sold fentanyl to undercover detectives on several occasions, including at his home on 13th Avenue East in Bradenton.
Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the home and around 10am on Tuesday, before they could execute the search warrant, deputies say Henderson left the home with 27-year-old Kyon Davis and two women and drove to a restaurant on 26th Street West.
SWAT officers took Henderson into custody as he later left the restaurant and also arrested Davis on four outstanding warrants for violation of probation.
Deputies say they found fentanyl next to Davis and additionally charged him with trafficking in fentanyl.
Deputies then searched Henderson's home and say they found cocaine, rock cocaine, fentanyl, a bag containing a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, two firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and several items of drug paraphernalia, including a scale.
Henderson was arrested and charged with two counts of sale of fentanyl, driving with a suspended license and seven warrants for violation of probation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.