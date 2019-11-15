Deputies: Suspect calls for help after being shot during home invasion in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say the suspect in a Charlotte County home invasion called 911 for help after being shot by the homeowner.
The sheriff's office was first called by the homeowner around 7pm Thursday. The homeowner told deputies that a woman named Jessica had forced her way inside a home on the 100 block of Strasburg Drive in Port Charlotte, had fought with the homeowner and only ceased when the homeowner fired a shot from their handgun, hitting the woman in the lower left back.
The suspect fled and deputies were speaking to two victims inside the home when they got another call, this time for medical assistance. The call came from 40-year-old Jessica Gutzler in the area of Strasburg Drive and Seaton Avenue, less than half a mile away from the home invasion.
Gutzler was taken to the hospital. Deputies say based on evidence, it was clear Gutzler knew the homeowner, had gone there to get into a fight and was the person shot by the homeowner.
Once released from medical care, Gutzler will be charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and making an assault or battery.
