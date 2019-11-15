Deputies still looking for suspect after woman out for a morning run attacked in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County are still looking for a man who attacked a woman as she jogged near a pond in Port Charlotte.
The woman was running near Ollie’s Pond on York Avenue around 6:45am Thursday, Nov. 7 when she was attacked by a man who was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and a knit ski mask.
The woman suffered minor injuries but managed to get away from the suspect.
Detectives learned while investigating that a similar event may have happened around two weeks ago at dusk. However, they were able to find the woman involved and deputies say no criminal charges apply to the incident at this time.
The sheriff’s office says deputies have canvassed the neighborhood and followed up on tips and leads, but are still looking for a suspect and asking anyone who may have seen him or who have outside cameras that may have captured footage to contact them at 941-575-5361.
