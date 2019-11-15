Debate continues over red light cameras on the Suncoast

Cities and counties say safety is the motivating factor. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles report from 2017 to 2018 the city of Sarasota saw a nearly 25 percent drop in crashes at intersections where red light cameras were present. For that same time period in Manatee County though there was a four percent increase in crashes. But whether or not the cameras are doing it’s job, is still up for debate.