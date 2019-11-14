Video shows face of one of two suspects who stole items from several vehicles in a Bradenton community

Video shows face of one of two suspects who stole items from several vehicles in a Bradenton communi
By ABC7 Staff | November 14, 2019 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:34 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office hope new surveillance video will lead them to the two people who burglarized several vehicles in a Bradenton community.

Suspect
Suspect

Between 1-3am on Saturday, November 9, two men wearing hoodies and gloves entered several unlocked vehicles along Chatum Light Run in the Heritage Harbour area. Items were stolen from at least two of the vehicles.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Below is previously released surveillance video:

MCSO searching for two suspects who stole items from two vehicles in a Bradenton community

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.