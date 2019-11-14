Video shows face of one of two suspects who stole items from several vehicles in a Bradenton community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office hope new surveillance video will lead them to the two people who burglarized several vehicles in a Bradenton community.
Between 1-3am on Saturday, November 9, two men wearing hoodies and gloves entered several unlocked vehicles along Chatum Light Run in the Heritage Harbour area. Items were stolen from at least two of the vehicles.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Below is previously released surveillance video:
