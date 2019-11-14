Venice Regional’s Hospital Safety Grade Rises

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hospitals around the country are given a hospital safety grade from the leapfrog group each year. This non-profit organization grades hospital safety based on errors, accidents, injuries and infections. One specific hospital here on the Suncoast raised their score significantly this year. Right now, Venice Regional is the only hospital in this area, and for the first time in years, they received an above average grade.
“That’s wonderful! I thought they were good before, so they’re even better now. I’ll just keep going to them,” Joy Koerber, a patient at Venice Regional, expressed.
As hospitals across the Suncoast are getting their results, Venice Regional Bayfront Health was given a “B” average safety grade. The hospital has always scored below average and almost received a “B” last year, but quickly dropped its grade after multiple errors in practice were discovered in the fall.
“The team at Venice Regional Bayfront Health is dedicated to the safety and well-being of our patients. We are pleased that our Leapfrog grade improved to a “B,” which underscores our commitment to continuous improvement. Several activities have contributed to improved scores in those areas,” said Julie Beatty, the Marketing Manager for Venice Regional, told us.
“If they don’t really have competition, normally they could just slack off, but they seem to be wanting to improve and wanting to make it better for everyone,” Koerber said.
According to this new report, they’ve improved their quality of care in areas like preventing harm, communication with staff and responsiveness.
That’s what other past patients had to say about this news though, and most of the complaints are areas where Venice Regional is still scored below average – like care for ICU patients and communication about medications and discharge. However, Venice Regional says that while they cannot predict when additional improvements will be reflected, they are continuing to make strides.
Meanwhile, Sarasota Memorial, Doctor’s Hospital and the Englewood Community Hospital have all consistently received “A” grades here on the Suncoast.
