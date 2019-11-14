Three Sarasota men accused of shipping guns to Dominican Republic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three Sarasota men are accused of purchasing firearms and shipping them to the Dominican Republic.
In a superseding indictment, 47-year-old Romen Rafael Perez, 51-year-old Pedro Perez-Garcia, and 33-yer-old Juan Miguel Martinez-Garcia (no mug shot available) were charged with conspiracy, making a false statement to a firearms dealer, delivery of firearms to a common carrier for shipment in foreign commerce without written notice, and smuggling goods from the United States.
Prosecutors say the three men bought more than 80 firearms from licensed dealers and then shipped the firearms to the Dominican Republic, hiding them among clothing and food, and not notifying the package carriers.
On Sept. 11, 2019, prosecutors say one of those packages was intercepted and hidden among breakfast cereal were 12 Glock semi-automatic 9mm handguns and accompanying magazines, as well as speed loaders.
If convicted on all counts, each faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.