Storm system to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most everyone I talked with and saw posting on social media throughout the day enjoyed the cool down on Wednesday. That is going to change on Thursday as we warm back up above average.
Don’t put away that sweater or light jacket away that quickly as another blast of cool air will filter in behind the next cold front. This front will sweep through the Suncoast on Friday and bring a chill to the air over the weekend.
Thursday expect variable cloudiness with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers late in the day on a east to southeast wind. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60′s to start the day with highs in the low 80′s in the afternoon.
An area of low pressure will develop in the E. Gulf on Thursday evening and bring a much better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms our way during the overnight. The rain chance on Thursday night and Friday morning is at 70%.
On Friday expect mostly cloudy skies and showers and a few thunderstorms for your commute to work. Some of the storms could bring some heavy rain at times. The temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to start the day and warm into the upper 70′s to finish the afternoon. The rain chance will taper off to 40% during the evening as we will see some wrap round moisture as the low tracks over NE Florida.
The winds will whip around to the NW by Friday evening and pick up in speed. Winds will be blowing at 15-20 with gusts to 25 mph through the night. Small craft advisories will be needed once again for Suncoast waters beginning Friday afternoon through Saturday.
Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies as some clouds rotate around the area of low pressure moving through NE Florida at the time. It will be breezy and cool with highs only in the low 70′s. With the winds still strong it will feel evening colder throughout the day.
Saturday night jackets and sweaters will be necessary if your going to be out doors as lows are expected to drop into the mid 50′s. Well below the average of 60.
Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with temperatures in the mid 50′s and warm into the low 70′s by midday. The winds will be calming down a bit as well coming out of the NE at 10-15 mph.
