Sheriff: Ex-Marine accused of killing parents, 2 dogs at Florida home

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old ex-Marine walked into a Florida police station and confessed to fatally shooting his parents and two dogs.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Michele Nicholson says Jacob Daniel Price wore a bloody shirt when he arrived at the Crestview Police Department shortly after 4am Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 51-year-old Jolene Price and 56-year-old Robert Price in the home’s master bedroom. An arrest report says they were shot in the head.
Two dogs were also found dead in the home, along with two German Shepherds that were unharmed.
Nicholson said Price was living with his parents.
Marine Corps spokeswoman Yvonne Carlock tells the Northwest Florida Daily News that Price was deployed twice during Operation Enduring Freedom. She says he left the service because his character “was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards.”
He’s charged with murder and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.
The sheriff’s office says the motivation for the domestic violence remains under investigation.
