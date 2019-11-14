Sarasota woman accused of overdosing and killing her mother for financial gain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast woman sits in the Sarasota County Jail after a year-long homicide investigation out of New Jersey.
Detectives arrested Josephine Scheid, 36, on Nov. 7 at her home on Trails Drive in Sarasota on a warrant for first degree murder out of Cape May County, New Jersey. Prosecutors allege Scheid killed her mother, 58-year-old Gabrielle Michaelis, using a lethal amount of sedatives and painkillers in order to benefit financially before returning home to the Suncoast.
“I don’t deserve nothing like this, it’s tough moving on," says Dan Cifroni.
Cifroni was married to Michaelis, who he describes as his first and only love.
“I was in love with her in grade school and I married her 26 years later after our first date," says Cifroni.
They moved to New Jersey, which was their original hometown, after living in Bradenton for nearly 20 years. Michaelis worked at Manatee High School and left in 2002.
ABC7 spoke to her family. They explained her death was suspicious when it happened back on October 31, 2018.
Prosecutors say they began investigating in December 2018 after receiving a tip about a suspicious death. In September 2019, the Chief State Medical Examiner ruled Michaelis’ manner of death a homicide and the cause of death as intoxication due to hydromorphine, alprazolam and lorazepam.
Prosecutors say Michaelis was disabled and was unable to care for herself and Scheid purposely over-medicated her mother to keep her in a semi-conscious to comatose state, ultimately leading to Michaelis’ death.
Investigators say the motive was money. Scheid is facing charges of second degree computer criminal activity and third degree misapplication of trusted property for allegedly transferring $9,000 into her personal account from her mother’s estate, third degree perjury for allegedly lying to investigators, and fourth degree tampering with evidence and fourth degree obstruction of the administration of law for allegedly deleting information from her mother’s cell phone.
She is also charged with third degree abandonment/neglect of an elderly person, third degree endangering an injured victim, and third degree restraint.
Not long after Michaelis’ death, Scheid left the State of New Jersey for her home in Sarasota. She was arrested last week and is expected to be extradited to New Jersey where, if convicted, she faces 30 years to life in prison.
Scheid is currently being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail. New Jersey authorities have 10 days to extradite her.
