One lane of I-75 South re-opened after vehicle hits, damages Proctor Road overpass

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the second time Wednesday, a vehicle as struck an overpass on the I-75, this time closing the southbound lanes.
Around 5pm, a vehicle struck the Proctor Road overpass (mile marker 206) before the Clark Road Exit on I-75 South. For the next four and a half hours, the roadway was completely closed and traffic was diverted onto Bee Ridge Road.
Around 9:30pm, one southbound lane was re-opened. However, FDOT says it will be several additional hours before more lanes are opened.
Crews are currently working to remove loose concrete from the bridge, which was damaged in the accident, and assess its structure.
FDOT says even as lanes re-open, the bridge will need additional repairs and crews will need to return to make permanent fixes in the coming nights.
Proctor Road, which was closed in both directions at the overpass, has also re-opened, though the westbound shoulder remains closed while repairs are completed.
As of 9:30pm, traffic was still congested in the area where the accident took place.
Earlier Wednesday, I-75 North was closed just east of the River Road interchange after a vehicle struck the South Moon Drive overpass.
Bridge inspectors headed to the scene to assess the damage and found minor repairs will be needed. Crews will return at later date at night to make the necessary repairs.
FDOT reminds drivers to check their loads in order to avoid preventable closures.
