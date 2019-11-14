I-75 South re-opened after vehicle hits, damages Proctor Road overpass

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the second time Wednesday, a vehicle struck an overpass on the I-75, this time closing the southbound lanes.
Around 5pm, a 2006 Kenworth vehicle registered to AW Hughey Construction Service of Venice struck the Proctor Road overpass (mile marker 206) before the Clark Road Exit on I-75 South.
Troopers say the dump truck driven by 24-year-old A. Valenzuela Hernandez of Arcadia was towing an excavator, which struck the overpass. The excavator and overpass were damaged, as were three other vehicles. No drivers or passengers were injured.
This video shows crews conducting repairs on the bridge:
For the next four and a half hours, the roadway was completely closed and traffic was diverted onto Bee Ridge Road.
Around 9:30pm, one southbound lane was re-opened. It wasn’t until 4:30am on Thursday that FDOT was able to re-open the roadway.
Crews had to work to remove loose concrete from the bridge, which was damaged in the accident, and assess its structure.
FDOT says the bridge will need additional repairs and crews will need to return to make permanent fixes in the coming nights.
Proctor Road, which was closed in both directions at the overpass, has also re-opened, though the westbound shoulder remained closed while repairs were completed.
Earlier Wednesday, I-75 North was closed just east of the River Road interchange after a vehicle struck the South Moon Drive overpass.
Bridge inspectors headed to the scene to assess the damage and found minor repairs will be needed. Crews will return at later date at night to make the necessary repairs.
FDOT reminds drivers to check their loads in order to avoid preventable closures.
