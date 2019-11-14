First Alert Weather: Rain chances go up as weekend cool air moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fast-moving weather pattern will feature one front after another move across Florida in the next seven days. We have one on our doorstep today that will bring good chances of showers and even a thunderstorm in the second half of the day and overnight. Humidity will also increase with shifting winds in advance of the cold front. Our high temperatures will also increase today as the afternoon becomes about 8 degrees warmer than yesterday and winds die down. A complex weather system will begin to come together later today with a low in the Gulf merging with an approaching cold front. This will spike our overnight and Friday morning rain chances to 70%. Thunderstorms are also possible.