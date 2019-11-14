2 dead, 5 injured in I-75 crash in Tampa area, portion of highway remains closed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are dead following a fiery crash Wednesday on I-75 North in New Tampa.
Around 6:30pm past Bruce B. Downs, Florida Highway Patrol tells WTSP that the driver of a Mazda came to a stop in the outside northbound lanes for traffic.
Six vehicles began to slow down behind the Mazda but troopers say the driver of a semi failed to slow and took evasive action to attempt to avoid a collision by pulling into the center lane.
But a collision still happened, with the semi hitting the back of a Chevy Equinox, which then hit a Buick, which was pushed into a BMW.
The semi continued forward, hitting a Mercedes and another tractor trailer and trapping the Mercedes between the two larger vehicles.
The second tractor trailer hit the rear of a Mazda while the first semi hit a pillar for an overhead roadway sign and then landed on top of the Mercedes.
Both the semi and Mercedes burst into flames, killing both drivers. Their identities have not yet been released.
I-75 North was closed for hours as investigators examined the accident scene. Five others were injured in the crash.
