Bradenton man arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old girl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been arrested on charges of sexual battery for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old victim.
In May 2018, the victim told deputies in Sarasota County that while she was 16 and listed as a runaway, she was pressured into having sex with Wilson Reyes-Alberto, a roofer who was 35 at the time, at a home under construction on St. Armands Circle. She told deputies that she did not want to have sex with Reyes-Alberto and yelled for him to stop.
The victim says Reyes-Alberto pressured her several times to have sex with him, even offering her money, and that she allowed it to happen several times, including at his home on 12th Street East in Bradenton.
In January 2019, deputies interviewed Reyes-Alberto and say he admitted having sex with the teen, saying it was consensual. He reportedly told deputies he had sex with the teen at the home on St. Armands Circle because he was there to work on the roof.
Deputies say Reyes-Alberto denied offering to pay for sex and that the victim never yelled for him to stop. Reyes-Alberto reportedly told deputies he believed the teen went to the sheriff's office because she was angry he would not drive her around anymore. He claimed the victim even offered to have sex with him if he took her places and bought her weed, but he refused.
Reyes-Alberto, now 36, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with sexual battery. At this time, charges have not been filed against him in Sarasota County.
