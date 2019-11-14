Body of Army soldier returns home to Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a very emotional night. A large crowd remembering a soldier’s life cut way too short.
The body of Nicolas Panipinto back home in Bradenton Wednesday night. The 20-year-old Army soldier getting a heroes welcome from people lining up Manatee Avenue West. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge lit up in red, white and blue in his honor and also people paying their respects on the route from Tampa International Airport to Manatee County.
“Hearing about a local kid here and the idea behind what he was doing and serving his country and losing his life so tragically, just being here for support for his family and his friends is really important to us,” said Amanda Webb, a Bradenton resident and an Army wife.
Panipinto was killed last week in South Korea during a training exercise when his fighting vehicle had overturned. He had attended Manatee High School. Thousands of people honoring him tonight during the processional and with a candlelight vigil.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my little post that I put out to all meet at Publix for lighting the way would turn out like this,” said Meshia Richardson, Chairperson of Wreaths Across America.
“When you have a mother who has just lost their child, the least that we can do is to come and offer any comfort that we can to the family, the community,” said Karen Ferris Fearnside with Blue Star Mothers.
At this time we have yet to receive any funeral details. Nicolas Panipinto will be laid to rest on November 23rd at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.