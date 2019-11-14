AP Exclusive: Data shows upswing in child exploitation cases

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they run on the sand at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Homeland Security investigators who uncover child exploitation initiated more than 4,000 cases around the world in 2019. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows the investigations resulted in thousands of arrests and the identification of more than 1,000 victims. On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, officials plan to unveil a new center based at Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s headquarters in Washington tasked with alerting other countries when U.S. sex offenders are traveling there. (Source: AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)