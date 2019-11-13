16-year-old charged in Sarasota shooting that left two people, including a teen, in critical condition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have arrested a 16-year-old on two felony charges of charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm for a shooting Sunday that left a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old boy in critical condition.
Around 8pm, officers were called to Orange Avenue and Carver Street on reports of a shooting where they found the victims with life threatening injuries. They were rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition.
Police say within hours, they had identified a 16-year-old suspect, learning the suspect had been in an ongoing dispute with the victims over a motorcycle.
The suspect turned himself into detectives on Monday and was arrested.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6838 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
