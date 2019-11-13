Troopers looking for driver who hit 20-year-old pedestrian, leaving him seriously injured

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers are looking for a driver in Manatee County who hit a 20-year-old pedestrian, leaving him with serious injuries, then fled the scene.
Around 9pm on Monday, Michael Anderson of Palmetto was crossing U.S. 41 at 23rd Street East in the crosswalk. Anderson says he had a green light and gray vehicle, possibly an SUV, ran a red light and hit him.
The driver fled the scene.
Anderson was seriously injured and taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
If you have any information, contact Florida Highway Patrol sat 941-751-8350.
