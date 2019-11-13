Strong cold front to bring some rain and a slight chill to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now were talking finally more than just one day of cooler weather will take place over the weekend. One cold front after another is set up to move through the area over the next several days bringing some clouds showers, windy conditions and much cooler weather over the next several days.
Seems like we have broken the pattern of the record warm Fall as temperatures will stay below average from Friday through Tuesday of next week. In fact lows on Wednesday morning will be in the upper 50′s to low 60′s across the area and with a north wind at 15-20 mph it will make if feel even cooler.
Look for the clouds to stick around through much of the day on Wednesday with no real threat of any rainfall. The high on Wednesday will only warm into the low to mid 70′s.
Wednesday night expect mostly cloudy skies and not as cool with a low in the mid 60′s which is slightly above the average which is 60.
Thursday look for mostly cloudy skies at times with a 30% chance for a shower or two mainly in the afternoon as winds switch around to the SE in advance of a stronger cold front. The high on Thursday will warm back above average into the low 80′s.
Thursday night the rain chances go up to 60% as the next cold front approaches. There will be plenty of moisture in place before the arrival of this front so expect a lot more coverage of showers and isolated thunderstorms compared to what we saw with the previous front.
Friday the rain will continue up until midday and some clearing and turning windy in later in the day. The high on Friday will be in the upper 70′s but falling once the front passes in the afternoon.
The weekend is looking cool with highs in the low to mid 70′s only and a bit breezy on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny on both days not expecting any rain.
For boaters beware a small craft advisory will be in effect for Suncoast waters on Wednesday with winds out of the N/NE at 20 kts. and seas 3-5 feet with choppy conditions.
Another small craft advisory will be necessary Friday night and Saturday as winds will once again pick up behind the cold front.
