New traffic pattern on US 41 and 10th Street in Sarasota causing some confusion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intersection at US 41 and 10th Street has been reconfigured during construction, eventually making way for a roundabout. It’s been difficult to navigate for some drivers.
“It has been confusing, especially with the roads and the zigzagging of the roads, and people driving really fast through them,” said Kendall, a Sarasota resident who works down the road.
The road in this area had been straight for the most part, but now it’s windy and the construction barrels add to some of the confusion. Turning left onto 41 from 10th Street has been a little tricky, the same holds true for motorists turning onto 10th Street from 41.
Joan Hill is a resident of the Jefferson Center right at the corner of the intersection. She tells us the end result will be great, but until then the road has become more of a challenge for her and other seniors.
“I think when we drive out of the parking lot it gets very confusing because of the traffic flow and you can’t quite see when they’re coming around the corner, because of the way they have redirected the traffic,” said Hill.
A few blocks north, construction is also being done at 14th Street and 41. A roundabout is being installed at that location as well. In addition to the roundabouts, the project will widen US 41 to help ease traffic congestion, and sidewalks and bike lanes will also be added.
This entire project is expected to be finished sometime next fall.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.