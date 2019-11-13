Longboat Key residents could see an increase in their beach taxes

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) -The Town of Longboat Key is looking at ways to fund their upcoming beach renourishment projects. The projects include the stabilization of the north end of the key along with the construction of the next comprehensive beach wide renourishment in either 2021 or 2022.
Town commissioners are asking voters for approval in the March election to allow the town to borrow up to $34.5 million for the projects. This would increase the beach tax for residents. Town Manager, Tom Harmer, said even though $34.5 million would be the maximum amount the town could borrow, he does not anticipate the cost would be that much.
"The actual borrow will be determined later based on the actual projects, the cost of sand, where the sand is coming from. But also if we've received any favorable response on state grants and if Manatee County participates financially. So that would ultimately determine the tax rate that is paid by our residents," Harmer said.
The beach tax is paid 80% by gulfside residents and 20% by bayside residents. It's estimated that a gulfside resident who owns a $500,000 home could see their taxes increase anywhere between $103-$456. For a bayside resident who owns a $500,000 home it's estimated their taxes could increase anywhere between $26- $114.
Harmer said he expects the borrowing amount to be approved by voters, “We’ve brought it to the voters three times before and we’ve always had strong support. I think our residents realize how important beaches are. We’re a coastal barrier island.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.