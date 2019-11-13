Food distribution center in Sarasota evacuated after ammonia leak

By ABC7 Staff | November 13, 2019 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 8:55 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A food distribution center on McIntosh Road in Sarasota was evacuated due to an ammonia leak.

Crews were first called around 5:15am Wednesday when a sensor alerted first responders to the leak. Officials say a refrigeration unit on the roof is leaking ammonia, which is used as a coolant.

Officials say the chemical was contained to the building itself and the leak was stopped around 8:45am.

A nearby food distribution center for Publix was issued a shelter in place command while the leak was contained. A nearby school says it will not allow kids outside on Wednesday to play.

