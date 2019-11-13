Food distribution center in Sarasota evacuated after ammonia leak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A food distribution center on McIntosh Road in Sarasota was evacuated due to an ammonia leak.
Crews were first called around 5:15am Wednesday when a sensor alerted first responders to the leak. Officials say a refrigeration unit on the roof is leaking ammonia, which is used as a coolant.
Officials say the chemical was contained to the building itself and the leak was stopped around 8:45am.
A nearby food distribution center for Publix was issued a shelter in place command while the leak was contained. A nearby school says it will not allow kids outside on Wednesday to play.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.