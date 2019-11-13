First Alert Weather: Much cooler today with a breezy wind. Rain and thunderstorms in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front has moved past the Suncoast and shifted our breezy winds out of the northeast. This has brought in some cooler air and cloud cover. The front will continue to move south and stall over the Florida Keys keeping us in the clouds into Tomorrow. A complex and unsettled weather pattern will develop in the next 48 hours that will include the tail end of the stalled front lifting north as a warm front bringing us warmer temperatures tomorrow. Today we top out the temperatures at 74 and tomorrow 84. Additionally, a low pressure area will develop in the Gulf and lift north of us merging with an approaching cold front. This will bring increasing rain chances tomorrow night into Friday. Because of winds aloft there will be a possibility of thunderstorms and some gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected at this time.