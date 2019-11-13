Family in disbelief after Bradenton soldier dies during training accident

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Bradenton man was killed during a U.S. Army training exercise in South Korea last week.
On Nov. 6, Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto was in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle that overturned at Camp Humphreys. Panipinto was killed.
Panipinto, an infantryman, attended Manatee High School was assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, after joining the Army in January 2018. He deployed with the brigade to South Korea in July 2019.
His father, Anthony Panipinto, said all his son ever wanted to do was fight for his country. He thought of his son’s duties as the driver of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle as safe.
“That was regarded as safe. It’s South Korea. It’s safe. Everything was perfect. The Bradley rolls, flips, and he’s the only one that dies out of five guys. It’s just unreal.”
Stripes.com reports two others were injured but were released with non-life threatening injuries. Two others in the vehicle were seen by medical staff as a precaution.
Panipinto’s remains arrive in Tampa on Wednesday and there will be a procession from the airport to the Suncoast, with the Sunshine Skyway Bridge being lit up in red, white and blue in Panipinto’s honor. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery on Nov. 23.
The Greywolf Brigade will conduct a memorial ceremony on Friday in South Korea, as soldiers in the unit say farewell to Panipinto and honor his service.
Col. Kevin Capra, commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said, “Nicholas was a dedicated and essential member of the Ghost Battalion and Greywolf Brigade. We are all deeply saddened by the loss and will keep his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” he said.
The accident remains under investigation.
