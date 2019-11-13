Community responds to Superintendent Todd Bowden’s offer to resign with new allegations

“For three years I have had the privilege of serving Sarasota County schools as superintendent. I have witnessed excellence among our teachers, dedication between our principals, care from our staff and innovative approaches to learning by our administrators. Because of their efforts, our students have excelled academically and are well-positioned to become caring and informed citizens of the world. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve so many, and I hope the next superintendent will further propel this outstanding school district to excel even more. Personally, my wife and I plan to remain in the area where our two children will continue their education in Sarasota County schools.”