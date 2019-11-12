Temperatures up and down like a roller coaster this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hope you enjoyed the cool down over the weekend as temperatures have climbed back above average once again. Monday’s high was 85 degrees just 3 degrees shy of tying a record high set last year.
Tuesday we can expect another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80′s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in late Tuesday bringing some clouds along with a 40% chance for mainly showers through the evening and early Wednesday morning.
Winds will switch around to the NW Tuesday night and will be moving at 15-20 mph with some boating advisories likely on Wednesday. It will turn breezy and cool for Wednesday with a high around 75 degrees after a cool start in the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
Thursday we warm right back up again into the low 80′s as winds shift back to the SE out ahead of the next fast moving cold front. This front will bring increasing cloudiness Thursday evening with a good chance for mainly showers overnight and throughout the day on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a high of 78. The rain chance on Friday is at 70%.
Saturday the front clears to our south and winds shift back to the NW at it will be breezy once again with boating and beach hazards likely. Look for some clouds in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon on Saturday with a high of 74 degrees.
Saturday night it will get cool under mostly fair skies and lows in the mid to upper 50′s to start your Sunday off. Look for a nice finish on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a high around 78.
