Police say shed explosion led to boat fire in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shed explosion led to a boat fire on South Shade Avenue at Pelican Drive in Sarasota Tuesday morning.
Around 8:45am, fire crews were called to a home for reports of an outside fire. But it turned out the fire was in the shed, where there was a small explosion, and the fire was starting to spread to a boat.
Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control, which they say was started by an unattended candle left overnight.
One person suffered injuries and was being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.
