Police say shed explosion led to boat fire in Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff | November 12, 2019 at 9:33 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 10:57 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shed explosion led to a boat fire on South Shade Avenue at Pelican Drive in Sarasota Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45am, fire crews were called to a home for reports of an outside fire. But it turned out the fire was in the shed, where there was a small explosion, and the fire was starting to spread to a boat.

The Sarasota Police Department says that they are assisting Sarasota County Emergency Services with a shed explosion which resulted in a boat fire on Pelican Drive. (Source: Sarasota Police Department)

Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control, which they say was started by an unattended candle left overnight.

One person suffered injuries and was being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

