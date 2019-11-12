Remains found in Ala. during search for missing Fla. 5-year-old

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Demopolis Police Department says human remains have been found during the search for a missing Florida 5-year-old.
According to a Facebook Post from the Demopolis Police Department, the remains were found in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis. The identity of the remains is still pending while forensic tests are being completed, but Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office investigators say early indications are the remains belong to Taylor Rose Williams.
Jacksonville County Sheriff Mike Williams said investigators are heartbroken.
The 5-year-old’s mother Brianna Williams has been arrested and charged with child neglect and making false statements during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. She is in a hospital in Florida after an apparent overdose Tuesday afternoon.
The remains were found during a multi-agency search for Taylor Rose Williams which began almost a week ago after her mother reported her missing. Sheriff Williams says Brianna Williams who is not related to the sheriff, has not spoken with investigators since that day.
Sheriff Williams said during a news conference Monday that officers were being deployed to Demopolis, west of Montgomery to assist in the search.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.