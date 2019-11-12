Prosecutors: Bradenton man kept stolen, loaded gun in toddler’s room

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been found guilty of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing cocaine.
Danyel Megal Black, 39, was on probation in February 2019 when a probation officer came to his home for a compliance visit. Officers were allowed into his apartment, which he shared with his girlfriend and two small children, and authorities say they found:
- Nearly half an ounce of cocaine in a plastic bag, along with a razor, in Black's nightstand next to his bed
- Several small baggies of individually wrapped cocaine in Black's nightstand
- A loaded 9mm magazine in the bedroom linen closet
- An orange pot and scale, both containing cocaine residue, in the kitchen
- Inside a dresser drawer in Black's 2-year-old son's room, a stolen, loaded gun
- Two cellphones and $1,865 in Black’s car
As a previously convicted felon, Black is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.
Black was indicted in August 2019 and convicted last week. He’s currently awaiting sentencing.
When sentenced, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and up to life, in prison.
