Neighbors on edge after finding hate group flyers in a Bradenton neighborhood

“They said there was already a filed report on it and they were looking for fingerprints to see where it came from. Apparently someone picked up 25 pieces of this literature on the same street. I just think it’s un-American, especially Veterans Day today. It’s ironic that my father and that generation fought against the Nazis. It’s un-American; it’s basically a domestic terrorist group and should be treated that way," says one Village of the Arts homeowner.