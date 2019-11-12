Neighbors on edge after finding hate group flyers in a Bradenton neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Homeowners in one Manatee County neighborhood are a little on edge after coming across hate group flyers over the weekend.
The most recent was found Monday. A homeowner who did not want to be named found several zip-lock bags throughout the Village of the Arts with what seems to be white supremacist literature.
Within three days he’s found one in the back of his pickup truck, another out on the ground while walking his dog, and a third on 13th Street West by the old Manatee Inn site.
He believes someone may be driving around the village at night and tossing them throughout the neighborhood because each bag has a rock in them to weigh the bags down.
He tells ABC7 when he spotted the first one he immediately took it down to the Bradenton Police Department.
“They said there was already a filed report on it and they were looking for fingerprints to see where it came from. Apparently someone picked up 25 pieces of this literature on the same street. I just think it’s un-American, especially Veterans Day today. It’s ironic that my father and that generation fought against the Nazis. It’s un-American; it’s basically a domestic terrorist group and should be treated that way," says one Village of the Arts homeowner.
That homeowner says he took the flyer as a direct threat because he is Jewish.
ABC7 looked up the website publicized on flyer. The Southern Poverty Law Center has the group listed as a racist motorcycle club and a hate extremist group.
We also reached out to BPD for more details in this case.
