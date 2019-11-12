Manatee County Army Veteran soon to be inducted into Florida Hall of Fame

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After years of serving America, then retiring and later choosing to serve many other veterans in Manatee County, a local hero is set to be honored for his work and sacrifice.
Donald Courtney is the Vice Chairman of the Manatee County Veterans Council. That’s where he helps find the many resources for local veterans, whether it’s housing or healthcare.
He’s served the country for 30 years in the Army starting back in 1961 and then retiring in 1991. Soon he will be inducted into the Florida Hall of Fame.
“I was really surprised that a friend of mine nominated me and then when I got an email saying I had been selected. I was really shocked because there was 42 nominations and they selected 16 out of that group.”
Courtney is also the second veteran from Manatee County to be inducted into the Florida Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.