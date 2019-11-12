Flu cases rising on the Suncoast

"Unless you had a severe reaction to a flu shot in the past or an egg allergy, everybody should really be getting a flu shot because it's not only protection for you, it's protection for your kids, your loved ones. The community members, the elderly members of the community. There's a lot of people that benefit beyond just yourself from getting a flu shot," said Dr. Laura Mcgill, who is a Sarasota Memorial Hospital Urgent Care Physician.