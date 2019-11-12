Flu cases rising on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -With the holidays approaching, doctors say now is a great time to get the flu shot if you haven't already done so.
On the Suncoast, the number of flu cases are starting to pick up and doctors say they expect to see more people catch the flu in the upcoming weeks. This is due to it being holiday season, which means many people are traveling which causes germs from different parts of the country to mix.
People are reminded to wash their hands often and if they are sick to wear a mask when flying. But, a local doctor said the best prevention tip is to get the flu shot.
"Unless you had a severe reaction to a flu shot in the past or an egg allergy, everybody should really be getting a flu shot because it's not only protection for you, it's protection for your kids, your loved ones. The community members, the elderly members of the community. There's a lot of people that benefit beyond just yourself from getting a flu shot," said Dr. Laura Mcgill, who is a Sarasota Memorial Hospital Urgent Care Physician.
The flu shot usually takes about two weeks to activate in a person’s system.
