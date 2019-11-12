First Alert Weather: The next cold front brings a chilly cool down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start off the day with some fair weather clouds and sunshine. Later in the day we will start to cloud up and there will be a shower or two this evening and into the early night. The clouds and slight rain chance will be produced by the next cold front. Once the front gets close, by around sunset, our winds will shift to the north and become very breezy. A Small Craft Advisory will go up and stay up through tomorrow. Overnight the cold air will sink south and tomorrow we will wake to temperatures that could drop into the upper 50′s. With a high only in the mid 70′s.