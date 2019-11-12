First Alert Weather: The next cold front brings a chilly cool down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start off the day with some fair weather clouds and sunshine. Later in the day we will start to cloud up and there will be a shower or two this evening and into the early night. The clouds and slight rain chance will be produced by the next cold front. Once the front gets close, by around sunset, our winds will shift to the north and become very breezy. A Small Craft Advisory will go up and stay up through tomorrow. Overnight the cold air will sink south and tomorrow we will wake to temperatures that could drop into the upper 50′s. With a high only in the mid 70′s.
We will start to warm back into the 80′s on Thursday but that will not last. Another cold front will approach on Friday and bring excellent chances for showers. There is even the possibility of severe weather in the afternoon. Then, after several days of somewhat cloudy weather, our skies clear on the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70′s and the humidity will be low.
